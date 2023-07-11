Photos of a large mural project done by Mansfield artist Robin Shoup Wilson on the side of a barn near Lodi, Ohio.
"I'm not sure what they were saying, but they did 'gobble' a lot," Wilson said with a laugh.
"It was just weird. I would get there 8:30, 9 in the morning and out of nowhere comes these four female white turkeys. They stayed with me until I left at like 3 p.m.," said Wilson, who participated in the "Luminous City" public artwork along Diamond Street in Mansfield in November.
A colorful, downtown public art project years in the making became reality Thursday with the snipping of a bright red ribbon That's when "Luminous City" officially came to life along Diamond Street.
Wilson, who finished the project July 6, was hired by barn owner Ron Theiss, who wanted a tribute to the Buckeye state on the side of the barn.
Theiss had hired Wilson on two previous farm-related paintings. He reached out to her again for the big barn work.
"He was really pleased with work I had done for him before before," Wilson said.
"Then he comes to me and says, 'I have this crazy idea. I want a mural of the state of Ohio on the side of my barn. I want all the landmarks and the history of things that have been invented here.' "
Wilson, who was born in Shelby and grew up in Bellville, said she learned about Ohio history as Theiss researched the elements he wanted to include, a list that continued to grow.
"Before you knew it, we had more than 30 images that were going to on this mural," Wilson said. "He laid out in general how he wanted it and I spent a month traveling up to his location.
"It took 12 or 13 trips to complete it," she said.
Once Wilson had the massive outline of the state complete, she could begin to include all of the items Theiss wanted in the artwork.
Several of those statewide symbols were on the outside of the map, including the Ohio flag, a white-tail deer, a carnation (the state flower), a cardinal (the state bird), the state seal and of course, a Buckeye flower.
With Lake Erie at the top and the Ohio River swirling at the bottom, Wilson then began to paint the smaller symbols inside in their approximate geographic location, including a carousel in Mansfield.
It was not an easy selection for the Richland County seat, according to Wilson, who said sites such as the former Ohio State Reformatory, where "Shawshank Redemption" was filmed, and Kingwood Center Gardens were also possibilities.
"How do you narrow it down to just one?" she asked.
"We talked about Mansfield and there's so many different things that you can include. So we had to narrow it down. And he thought of the carousel. That was what he had in mind for Mansfield."
Other items around the state included a lightbulb in Milan for Thomas Edison; a football in Canton, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame; the Marblehead lighthouse; the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland; waterfalls in Hocking Hills; a man on the moon for Neil Armstrong in Wapakoneta; a 'Block O' for Ohio State in Columbus; the Wright Brothers airplane in Dayton; and many more.
"(Theiss) actually got up there and put blue painters tape where he wanted everything, which was very helpful. And then I actually laid it out. We had printouts of images for me to kind of use as a guide.
"But I didn't use any stencils. Everything's freehand," Wilson said.
"Stencils are very helpful for a lot of artists. Some artists only paint by stencils. With stencils, you would take heavy paper and cut it out and then spray paint it or paint it with a brush.
"That's just not something I do. I've never been one to do that. I like the free hand. I like the look and I like to know that, 'Yeah, I did that,'" Wilson said.
Wilson, who aid said she began drawing pictures when she was 2, never had formal art training.
"I guess I was born with it, maybe. I did have some great art teachers through high school. I did take a few college classes, but I don't have a degree. Everything else, I taught myself. I just learned from experience," Wilson said.
The turkeys near Lodi eventually approved of her presence -- and her art.
"They're farm turkeys. Apparently they treat them more as pets. I'm not sure. They wouldn't let me touch them, but they would come up close to me.
"Once, I sat down in the yard, taking a break, and they would circle me and they would just walk around me and walk around me and I'm like, 'Ron, this is the weirdest thing ever. I'm like, what is happening?'
"I did have one try to sit on my lap when I was talking to Ron and the neighbor. I'm still sitting on the ground. I wasn't paying attention to what the turkeys were doing.
"The one liked me more than the rest. And the next thing I know she just hops onto my lap," Wilson said.