Mansfield artist Robin Shoup Wilson recently completed this salute to Ohio in a barn mural near Lodi, Ohio.

MANSFIELD -- It can't be easy painting a 390-square foot mural with four turkeys serving as art critics -- especially when it's on the side of a barn and you're two dozen feet off the ground.

Robin Shoup Wilson

Mansfield artist Robin Shoup Wilson visits Idea Works to talk about latest art project -- a giant salute to Ohio on the side of a barn near Lodi, Ohio. 
Turkey Shoup

Mansfield artist Robin Shoup Wilson gets a visit from one the farm turkeys on the site of a barn mural project near Lodi. 

