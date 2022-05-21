MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club recently awarded $500 college scholarships to three Richland County high school seniors.
The awards serve to recognize their high school accomplishments and college plans for their future educational goals. All three recipients are pursuing college degrees in the medical field.
The winners are Rilee Kershner, of Madison Comprehensive High School; Maggie Sheridan, of Lexington High School; and Grace Mahek, of Shelby High Schiool.
The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club meets weekly for a noon luncheon and an informational presentation from various community organizations at the Park Hospitality Hotel and Conference Center (formerly Holiday Inn) in downtown Mansfield on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.
Optimist Clubs focus on providing opportunities to the youths of their communities. The local club uses the annual Home Show at the Richland County Fairgrounds to raise funds to support Adopt-A-Child, Essay Contest, College Scholarships and other efforts.
The Mansfield Club will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary on Oct. 1, 2023.
