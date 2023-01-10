318489735_134268302785067_6839579141521708614_n.jpg

Embrace Grace is a nationwide program offering support groups to single women with unplanned pregnancies. 

 Submitted

MANSFIELD — Patricia Westlake thought she was done having kids.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

Load comments