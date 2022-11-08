3EB904A7-9979-434D-881F-A07BD611B813.jpeg

Doug Miller and Amy Eldridge, center, delivered free meals to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, as well as National Guardsman who were in Fort Myers doing disaster relief work.

FORT MYERS — Doug Miller can’t fix the devastation of people’s homes and lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. But he can provide a little comfort in the way he knows best — with a hot, home cooked meal. 

90B8F443-9AFC-49A8-9F2A-91A0A276EC18.jpeg

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, FK Your Diet's Facebook page has become a one-stop shop for people in need as well as those willing to donate or volunteer.

