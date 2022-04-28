ONTARIO — Tony Cosentino got bit by the racing bug when he was young and the 2006 Ontario graduate has been chasing his dream ever since.
The 33-year-old Cosentino is racing on the ARCA Menards Series this season. The series is one of NASCAR’s four national series, along with the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series.
The driver of the No. 12 Fast Track Racing Toyota Camry, Cosentino got his start in go-kart racing while still living in Ohio. He relocated to North Carolina and the heart of NASCAR country in 2011.
“My dad got me a go-kart forever ago. I drove a lot of karts while I was up there and then I moved down here to chase the asphalt,” Cosentino said. “I moved down here in 2011. The first year I moved down here, I was a volunteer at a race team called Germain Racing. They had the No. 13 Cup car. I was essentially sweeping the floors for free. That’s how I got started.”
With his foot in the door, Cosentino began working his way through the NASCAR system. He was a jack man for several high-profile teams, including Stewart-Haas Racing, while racing late models part-time.
His big break came in 2019.
“In 2019 I ran a couple of K&N Pro Series races, which is NASCAR-sanctioned as well,” Cosentino said. “Then 2020 was COVID. In 2021 (Fast Track owner) Andy Hillenburg needed a driver and NASCAR told him about me. I randomly got a phone call from Andy Hillenburg and he said, ‘Can you come drive this week?’ I said absolutely.”
Cosentino ran in 10 of 20 ARCA Menards Series races last year. He had one top-10 finish, placing 10th at the Calypso Lemonade 200 at the Winchester Speedway in Winchester, Indiana.
He returned to north central Ohio last June to take part in the Dawn Ultra 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, finishing 15th. He will be back at Mid-Ohio in early-July to compete in the Mid-Ohio 150.
“We’re working on some sponsorship right now for the ARCA race and the truck race,” Cosentino said. “I’d really like to make my truck debut there.”
So what is a typical race weekend in NASCAR’s minor leagues like?
“For (the Mid-Ohio race) I’ll come up earlier to see people, but in a typical race weekend I’d get in the night before. I usually drive the haulers,” Cosentino said. “I’ll get there the night before and then wake up early the next day and get in line to park the haulers and unload. By the time we’re done in tech, it’s time to get on the track and go practice.
“After a race, we’ll go home and unload the car back at the shop. We won’t necessarily disassemble the car all the way, but we completely change the set-up — the springs and shocks and all kinds of stuff to make it turn differently at the next track. Then we’ll clean it up real good and make sure it’s not going to fall apart at the next race. One of the main things we do is called a nut-and-bolt. You literally get under the car and put a wrench on every nut and bolt to make sure it is tight.”
The ultimate goal, Cosentino said, is to work his way up to the Cup Series.
“I’d love to put Mansfield on the map as a Cup driver,” Cosentino said.
The Cosentino camp hopes his story will inspire young racers in north central Ohio.
“It is our intention and hope to let fellow Mansfielders and all kids who are dreamers know of the success of a former Mansfield kid with a big dream to become a NASCAR driver,” Cosentino’s father, Mike, said. “Never give up on your dreams. With hard work, dedication and talent, they will come true.”