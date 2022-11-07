IMG_8664.JPG

Dawn Shaw smiles as her 9-year-old son Maverick reacts to winning a brand new telescope from the Richland Astronomical Society.

BELLVILLE — Maverick Shaw didn't know the real reason his parents dragged him into the board meeting on Saturday night. 

As members of the Richland Astronomical Society exchanged jokes, discussed leadership nominations and set dates for future events, the 9-year-old fidgeted in a folding chair in the back row.

Maverick Shaw, center, won a brand new telescope during the Richland Astronomical Society's annual conference in September. Members surprised the 9-year-old Chesterville resident with the telescope Saturday night. 
Jason Wallace shows Maverick Shaw how to safely pack away his new telescope.

