Brooklyn Petersen, 17, will compete as Miss Mansfield in the Miss Ohio Teen USA contest later this month. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Brooklyn Petersen is trading her school uniform for an evening gown.

Petersen, a junior at Mansfield Christian School, is one of 42 candidates selected for the Miss Ohio Teen competition. She'll compete for the state title as Miss Mansfield later this month.

Miss Teen Blueberry

Brooklynn Petersen speaks with elementary students as Miss Teen Blueberry.

