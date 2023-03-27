Dave Yost
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

 Richland Source file photo

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost authored a letter sent Friday to the U.S. Department of Education, co-signed by 21 other states, urging the Department to keep a rule that requires public universities to comply with the First Amendment or lose grant funding – a provision put in place to protect religious groups on campuses nationwide.

The Biden Administration is threatening to rescind this protection.

Download PDF Yost Letter

