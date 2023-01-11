Dave Yost
Buy Now

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

 Richland Source file photo

COLUMBUS — With deceptive pricing continuing at Dollar General stores, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price – typically higher – at its registers.

In his request for a temporary restraining order against the discount retailer, Yost cited ongoing violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act. He also requested a hearing regarding a preliminary injunction that would require Dollar General to abide by Ohio consumer laws as this case progresses.

Tags