J.D. Vance portrait

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) joined Senators Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), and Mike Braun (R-Indiana), in sending a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin demanding an explanation from the Department of Defense (DoD) for the reported $6.2 billion accounting error in U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.

As President Biden arrives in Lithuania for a critical NATO summit, the Senators called for limits on military aid to Ukraine and questioned the DoD’s accounting procedures.

Download PDF Vance Letter to Biden and DOD

