It is outrageous to learn that an amendment to ordinance 530-21 has been proposed to Toledo City Council and will be voted on Dec. 20, 2022, which would allocate $100,000 from COVID Relief Funds to a group whose sole purpose is to pay for travel and other expenses to procure abortions.

Using funds allocated for COVID recovery to enable the taking of innocent lives and the harming of mothers and their children is both unjust and immoral. 

