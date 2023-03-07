In November of 2008 my wife and I were on our honeymoon, relaxing in a quaint little Bed & Breakfast just outside of Louisville, Kentucky.
We had just gotten married two days before the election which saw this country appoint its first African American President. With pride we both watched the television broadcast of former President Obama’s speech as he accepted the responsibility of leading this nation.
Many assumed that his election signaled great progress towards the end of racial and political division in the U.S. Some even believed that the United States would become a shining example to the world, showing how freedom and democracy could co-exist, even in a country with such a sordid and ugly past.
Fifteen years and three election cycles later, it has become clear that what we thought was a signal for positive change in our society was really a spark that has ignited into growing division among citizens.
Strong barriers continue to exist in just about all aspects of life, including political affiliation, social justice, and education … We are even divided on our own health care choices like vaccination and women’s rights.
Call me crazy, but I still think there is space in this world to respectfully agree to disagree. It hasn’t been that long ago when colleagues could have completely different views on a subject and still have lunch together and maintain a real friendship. It seems that if a person has an opinion, that individual is now defined by that belief and has to wear it like a badge into all conversations.
As a nation with so much diversity we can stand to do better in all areas of acceptance. We are not only diverse in nationality and race, but also in thoughts and beliefs. It has always fascinated me to listen to fierce defenders of the American flag crucify figures like Colin Kaepernick and others who choose to protest the national anthem, when what that same flag represents is the freedom to defend our right to protest.
As an American that had stood for the flag during the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem before thousands of high school sports events I have played or coached in, I believe that individuals should have the right to sit or kneel in protest if they choose.
I have actually stood during national anthems where the person next to me was sitting. Once the anthem was over, I sat down and asked them to pass the popcorn.. Everything does not have to be a debate! As a society it seems that we have planted ourselves in separate corners and while the corners are growing, the sides are not getting any closer.
We have become a nation that is enamored with being right and being comfortable only around like-minded individuals. The most watched news broadcast are those that spotlight opinionated host and heck, the number one rated sports shows now are ones that are in debate format.
Can we survive in this new normal? Is it conceivable to think that we, as a nation can proceed in this manner where differing views and opinions can so easily turn to hate and disdain for an individual and even entire groups of people based on those beliefs?
Now, if division is the cultural fire burning within society, it is clear that social media and the 24-hour news cycle is the gasoline that spreads and intensifies the flames.
I may not have the answer to what can heal the nation and reduce conflict, but I do know that while we can’t do away with the media, as it exists today -- by limiting its overwhelming influence over people’s thoughts and decisions would go a long way to bring about positive change.
As a younger man, I was fascinated by the persistence and the strength of groups like the Black Panther Party and other outspoken individuals that fought for equality. As I have grown older, I now have a new appreciation for the bravery and resilience of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. -- not only because he is a renowned national hero that fought for Civil Rights, but because he had the courage to advocate for unity among Blacks and Whites.
He’s a hero to me because he was willing to face criticism from the racist power structure in the southern states as well as many of the black groups that felt the answer was to demand justice by matching violence with violence. His non-violent philosophy, while controversial is founded in the desire for unity in a nation that was the very definition of a house divided.
He sought to not only empower Black people that were treated as second class citizens, but to facilitate harmony among the races because he knew that as a country we would never reach our greatest potential as long as such rigid division exists.
Some would argue that the division today is as strong and defined as it was in the era of Jim Crow. Those divisions today have now grown into multiple facets of society. More than racism, there is now sexism, politics, mandates, legalized drugs, gambling and the list goes on and on. It seems that if there is something to love, there is someone there to hate it and bring voice to their opinion.
I guess the real question is, who is this generation’s MLK or who are going to be the people willing to go against the norms, refuse to pick a side and make their decisions based on acceptance and respect for everyone, even if you can’t stand their logic or their rhetoric?
I fancy myself an optimist, but I have to admit that it is difficult to believe that the divisions that exist have a chance of getting better when the only time we come together collectively as a nation is in the midst of catastrophic tragedy such a 9/11 or natural disasters.
We do not have to accept division as the new normal. Division may have become our nature as Americans, but it's not part of our humanity. We were created in the image of God and maybe the answer is to find a way back to our humanity and truly bring MLK’s dream to fruition.
Be Blessed, Not Stressed.