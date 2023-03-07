Democrat and Republican logos
Pixabay

In November of 2008 my wife and I were on our honeymoon, relaxing in a quaint little Bed & Breakfast just outside of Louisville, Kentucky.

We had just gotten married two days before the election which saw this country appoint its first African American President. With pride we both watched the television broadcast of former President Obama’s speech as he accepted the responsibility of leading this nation.

Effie James Jr. column sig

Richland Source columnist Effie James Jr.

