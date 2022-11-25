Sports at the scholastic level is supposed to be the purist form of fun.
The games provide a local escape and are the catalyst that brings communities together for a common cause. The pride that comes with being a part of high school sports as a player and a fan is something that can last a lifetime.
Often these events provide memories passed down from generation to generation. Stories of great players and great teams can fill hours of conversation at the local barbershops and family gatherings.
In 1984 I went to my first basketball game; it was the Falcons from Malabar High against the (red & white) Tygers of Mansfield Sr. I was never the same. The players were real people that lived right in my community, some of the players had even gone to the same elementary school that I attended (Newman).
Watching Eric “Bubba” Toddie, Ahmed Kent, Don “Magic” Williams and Andre Feagin play at the original Pete Henry Gym or Lamar Marsh, Dave Minard and others playing football at Arlin Field were the best times of my young life. I didn’t know much about anything at that time, but one thing I knew is that I wanted to do what they were doing. I wanted to play with my friends in big games with the entire community cheering us on.
As time has passed and participation in sports has decreased in so many local school districts, I often wonder why many young people just decide against participation, or what has happened to the purity of the games, the fun and energy that came with watching these young athletes compete?
If you want to know the answer to that question, I invite you to open your social media pages or attend the games with the true intention of supporting your favorite team.
So many games have turned into a legion of armchair analysts and critics to the point where just coming to enjoy the contest is difficult because you’re likely to hear an “expert” in the stands spending the entire game complaining about everything from officiating to coaching and even being critical of the players themselves.
If you really want to be appalled, stop by a youth sports game where 7- through 12 year-olds are out there learning the game and just trying to do their best. Then listen to overbearing coaches yelling and screaming at the kids, parents yelling at the referees and coaches challenging every call made by the official, as if he or she has something to gain from the outcome of a 4th grade basketball or baseball game.
I have had the opportunity to attend many athletic contests throughout Richland County and beyond, and although the environment may be different, the demographics of the community can be unique to certain areas.
There are certain constants that exist: First, everyone wants their team to win. Second, most attendees come to cheer. And finally, there are some that can’t resist openly criticizing everything about the game, coaches, and players.
Lately it seems that the negativity has been ramped up to a higher level, mostly thanks to social media and our hand-held cellular megaphones that have the power to build up or tear down almost every aspect of society, including high school sports.
No question, the number of supportive fans and parents still far outweigh the negativity that can persist within youth sports. Truthfully, those are the heroes that make athletics fun for players. Even with that being true, I wonder why such hostility is even a small part of the prep athletic experience?
Having spent most of my adult life as a high school coach, I realize and understand that certain levels of criticism come with the position and that sometimes the passion of fans gets intensified by the competitive nature of sports, but outward personal attacks on coaches and public criticism of players via social media has reached a level that it has began to effect student participation as well as some coaches motivation to start or stay in youth sports.
Let’s consider this for one moment. You have a high school coach who almost always has a “real” job working 40 hours a week or more, possibly in the school. They spend most of their time off work either preparing for practice and games or other aspects that come with getting their players ready for competition.
Nevermind the hours away from their own family and friends.
“Well, that’s what they get paid for” you say?
Any high school coach will tell you that the stipend they receive equates to pennies an hour based on the work that they put in. In the end, these are women and men who are doing it for the love of the game, the care for students and their desire to make a difference in the lives of young people.
Are some coaches better than others? Could players perform better during competition?
Absolutely! But it is important to realize that although the wins and losses will matter, it’s the experiences that the young people hold on to and will take with them for a lifetime.
As a parent of an athlete, one of my most heartbreaking moments was when my daughter, who was just short of 6-foot tall, decided she did not want to play basketball. This was the sport her father had played and coached for years.
I had pictures of her being at practice as a toddler and shooting hoops as a young girl, so I assumed that when she got to high school, she would immediately take to the courts.
Surprisingly, when she was asked by the basketball coaches if she was going to try out, she declined. When I asked her why she didn’t want to play, she told me that being in the stands at games and listening to some of the fans criticism of players (not to mention her father the coach) gave her extreme anxiety about playing and although I tried to persuade her and let her know all the benefits that come with being a part of a team, she did not want any part of it.
That was a heartbreaker for me, but a peek into how adult behaviors during contest can have a direct impact on student participation.
I have coached and been a part of, or around teams that were very close to winning state championships. The one thing that stands out to me about those great runs was the tremendous community support.
Since I have been out of coaching, I have had the opportunity to attend lots of state championship games as media personnel or a general ticket holder. One thing that is clear; state titles are won by communities, not just teams. When you look at the squads that win those esteemed crowns, they usually have a supportive community that has stood with them through the ups and downs of the season.
In short, I would like to make a plea to all attendees, parents and sports enthusiasts that come to watch young people compete in extra-curricular activities. For the best results and to ultimately get the outcome that you would like, please follow these simple rules when at the games or commenting on the state of youth sports players and coaches on your social media platforms:
#1. When the game starts… CHEER LIKE CRAZY!
#2 If the team is losing or playing poorly… CHEER LIKE CRAZY! to give them added motivation and energy.
#3. If the game or contest is close or tied... CHEER LIKE CRAZY! to show them that you are behind them no matter what.
#4. When the game is over, if your team loses; be there to encourage the players and coaches so they feel empowered to do better next time.
#5 Win or lose, when you get home flood your social media pages with positivity, always considering that the players and others are possibly watching...
#6 And most importantly, when they win… CHEER LIKE CRAZY!!
If you follow these easy steps and still find it difficult to properly release your competitive energy in a positive way, I encourage you to go to your local school’s athletic office and put in an application to be directly involved as a coach or volunteer. One thing I know for certain is that there is always room for coaches that care in all sports and in all communities.
After a short time being involved with the ups and downs that come with coaching, mentoring, and directing young lives, it will almost certainly change your perspective and you will find yourself being more tolerant, supportive and less critical.
Be blessed, not stressed.