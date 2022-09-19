Sherrod Brown

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), a native of Mansfield, makes a point during a speech to Richland County Democrats in April of 2022.

We have seen too many tragedies in Ohio and around the country that have broken the trust between law enforcement and the communities they swear an oath to protect and serve.

The arrival of an officer on the scene should be a cause for relief – not more anxiety. 