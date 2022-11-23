U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
 By Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

For so many Ohioans, giving up dollars at the bargaining table now in exchange for contributions to a pension fund, and the promise of a secure retirement in the future, has been the reality for many years.

So when those pensions were threatened, and retirees and workers were facing cuts to their retirement benefits that they had earned, we never gave up. We worked with Ohioans to organize rallies and field hearings and finally, in March of 2021, with a new president and a Democratic Congress, the Butch-Lewis Act was signed into law and saved the pensions of thousands of American workers.

