U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown smile

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is a Democrat from Mansfield.

All too often I hear from Ohioans who have been abused by our financial system, which is set up to benefit the biggest banks, at the expense of pretty much everyone else. 

It’s why last year, after I took over as chair of the Banking and Housing Committee, we started the annual tradition of bringing the CEOs of our country’s biggest banks before the committee, to hold them accountable.

