Sherrod Brown in Mansfield

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), is a native of Mansfield.

The Intel plant in Licking County is going to create at least 7,000 construction jobs for union Building Trades workers over the next 10 years, and will help develop the semiconductor chip supply chain in Ohio and position our state to lead in this crucial industry. 

We wrote the CHIPS Act to make sure this project happened, and to make our country and our state the leader in semiconductor production that we know Ohio can and should be.

