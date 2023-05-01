U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown mug with capitol in background

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

We all know what a toll the addiction crisis has taken on our state. Ohioans feel it in their communities, their schools, their workplaces, and their families. I host roundtables across the state and without fail, opioid addiction always comes up.

People are worried about more and more dangerous forms of fentanyl reaching Ohio towns. Traffickers even add illicit fentanyl to other drugs to make them cheaper, more powerful, and more addictive.

