Sen. Sherrod Brown in a suit

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Prescription drugs are some of the most overpriced goods that families are forced to pay for each month. Americans pay more than three times what people in other countries pay for the same medication, while pharmaceutical companies rake in huge profits. 

After years of fighting opposition from Big Pharma, and the politicians who always do their lobbyists’ bidding, we made real progress with the Inflation Reduction Act.

