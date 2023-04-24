U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown mug with capitol in background

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

I serve on two of the least partisan committees– the Agriculture Committee and the Veterans Affairs Committee. It’s not a coincidence that those committees are also two of the most productive.

These committees are the places where we work together to actually get things done, like writing a Farm Bill every five years – and we always do it in a bipartisan way, and in a way that reflects what we’re hearing from Ohio farmers and Ohio communities.

Tags