Sherrod Brown in profile

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. 

I remember Susan Zeier, Heath Robinson’s mother-in-law, coming to us in 2017, and asking our office to help in this fight.

