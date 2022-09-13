Shannon Deinhart

Shannon Deinhart is executive director and co-founder of Kinnect, an Ohio-based nonprofit dedicated to ensuring permanent families for all children in the shortest time possible and connecting those families with individualized support to meet their unique needs.

MANSFIELD -- In Ohio, over 200,000 children are living in kinship families.

Research shows that when they must be apart from their parents, children do better with family whether it be their biological family, or their family of choice such as lifelong family friends, teachers, coaches, or mentors. They do better in school and have fewer physical and mental health challenges.