Romanchuk

State Rep. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario). He represents the 22nd Ohio Senate District, which encompasses all of Ashland, Medina, and Richland counties.

 (Richland Source file photo)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed Senate Bill 1 on Wednesday, cosponsored by State Senator Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario), an historic overhaul and realignment of the responsibilities and duties of the Department of Education (ODE) and State Board of Education.

“For too long, the Department of Education has operated free from oversight and accountability,” Romanchuk said. “Ohioans would be surprised to learn that ODE doesn’t answer to the Governor’s office, and has been able to ignore questions from my legislative colleagues, in addition to being slow to implement laws passed by the General Assembly.

Tags