State Rep. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario). He represents the 22nd Ohio Senate District, which encompasses all of Ashland, Medina, and Richland counties.

COLUMBUS — State Senator Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) strongly supports the final version of the $85.8 billion budget plan passed by the Ohio Senate, especially the historic $3.1 billion in tax relief that returns this hard-earned money to the taxpayers.

"Each budget that I have been a part of, we have cut Ohio’s income tax. I’m proud to continue that record of working for the benefit of every Ohioan," said Romanchuk. "I'm equally proud that almost 90% of Ohio’s businesses will no longer have to pay any Commercial Activity Tax.

