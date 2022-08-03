Rob Portman

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

WASHINGTON D.C. – In a new Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio), senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, details concerns with a new tax on manufacturing, or “book tax” in the Democrats’ latest reckless tax and spending bill.

Portman discussed his concerns with the new tax hike, including the fact that it undermines business investment and job creation and raises prices for working families already facing skyrocketing inflation.

