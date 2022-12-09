Rob Portman farewell

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers his farewell address on the U.S. Senate floor.

"Mr. President, 12 years ago I stood on this Senate floor for my maiden speech. I was new to the Senate, but I had a sense of what I thought was possible to achieve for my constituents in Ohio having served in the house for twelve years and in two Cabinet-levels jobs in the Bush 43 administration. In that speech, I talked about the interest in solving problems and working across the aisle to tackle big issues facing our country. That's what we've tried to do.

“We've had some successes and some disappointments, but through it all, I have always considered it a great honor to be given a chance to represent my neighbors, the people of Ohio.

