NECIC impact center

The North End Community Improvement Collaborative Community Impact Center received a grant for its new multi-purpose facility to serve youth, adults, and seniors.

As the local conversation continues on how to invest millions that remain of nearly $47 million in Mansfield and Richland County ARPA funds, the collective hardship that gave rise to the money is worth remembering.

We think this is especially true when public funding is considered for the proposed North End Community Improvement Collaborative community center on Mansfield’s north end.

