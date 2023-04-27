MANSFIELD -- Helping to create a thriving community is one of our top goals here at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.
It drives the decisions we make, the events we host, and the actions we take. We are all well aware of the challenges that our community has faced over the last decade. While challenges still exist, we firmly believe that we are in a time of renewal here in Richland County. There is positive momentum moving things forward and we want to see that continued.
Recently, our Business Advocacy Committee was approached by several local entities who are sponsoring ballot levies on May 2. The committee invited these entities to share more information, and after much consideration, they voted to recommend supporting the following levies – a decision that was affirmed by our full Board of Directors.*
Renewal – Richland County Senior Services Levy – 5-year, 1.5 mills. The purpose is to fund programs and services to help Richland County individuals age 60 and over live safely and independently and to enhance their well-being. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. administers the programs funded by the Richland County Senior Services Levy.
Renewal - Mansfield/Richland County Public Library Levy – 10-year, 3.9 mills. This levy allows the Library to continue providing print/electronic resources, technological assistance to customers, programming for children/teens/adults, workforce development resources both in-person and online, information and referral services through First Call 211 and distribution of resources to area schools, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities through the bookmobile.
Renewal - Richland County Dayspring Tax Levy – 5-year, .8 mills. It is used for the maintenance and operation of Dayspring, The Richland County Home. The levy has been on the ballot since 2003 when the Richland County Commissioners determined it was time to remove our funding from the Richland County General Fund to Dayspring’s own levy.
New – Madison Local Schools Operating Levy – Continuing levy, 8 mills. Madison Local Schools has not asked for additional operating funds since 1997 (26 years). The additional operating funds will be used to address deficit spending, to cover the increasing costs of day-to-day operations, to preserve and protect current school programming and operations, to recruit and retain highly skilled staff through competitive salaries and benefits, to continue offering quality educational and extracurricular opportunities, to provide students with up-to-date curriculum, technology, and materials, and to maintain our buildings, facilities, and transportation fleet.
New - Richland County Park District Development, Improvement and Operating Levy – 10-year, .65 mills. The funds will be utilized for the continued operation of the park district and also allow for growth and expansion throughout the entire county. The current limited budget of the park district allows for little development and improvement within the park district. Additional funding will allow for more recreational opportunities realized through new parks, additional trails, more programming and educational opportunities, and improvements to existing park district infrastructure.
We believe strongly in the future potential of Richland County. We believe by supporting these levies, we are providing a firm foundation for the future. We encourage your support!
Jay Goyal
Interim President
Chair of the Board of Directors
Zoi Romanchuk
Chair, Business Advocacy Committee
*The Chamber only considered the levy’s that approached us for endorsement. We realize that there are other levies on the ballot, you should not interpret their absence on this list as opposition to those in any way.