MANSFIELD -- Helping to create a thriving community is one of our top goals here at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.

It drives the decisions we make, the events we host, and the actions we take. We are all well aware of the challenges that our community has faced over the last decade. While challenges still exist, we firmly believe that we are in a time of renewal here in Richland County. There is positive momentum moving things forward and we want to see that continued.

