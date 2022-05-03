 Skip to main content
State of the Source

Report for America doubles commitment to local reporting in Ashland & Knox Counties

Report for America doubles commitment to local reporting in Ashland & Knox Counties
Today we want to walk you through some big news about Report for America and how that affects our readers in Ashland and Knox Counties.

Report for America has selected Source Media Properties to host two Report for America Corps members in 2022 and 2023. This means one talented emerging journalist will report full-time in Ashland County and another in Knox County. 

How big of a deal is this? A very big deal.

These two reporters will double our capacity in both communities. They will focus on education and workforce development reporting -- issues vital to the growth of our region. We’re interviewing candidates now and can’t wait to introduce you!

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Our current RFA Corps member, Emma Davis splits her time between reporting for Ashland Source and Knox Pages. The Ashland County Community Foundation and Kokosing Family of Companies fund the community-supported portion of Davis’ position and have each committed nearly $55,000 over two years. 

The Ashland County Community Foundation believes the Report for America program is a good investment.

“Through Emma’s top-quality reporting, combined with expanded in-depth and solutions reporting, along with increased events and introduction of new platforms, Ashland County Community Foundation has seen first-hand how our grant dollars have assisted the Source’s work, and ultimately are impacting our community,” said ACCF Chief Program Officer Kristin Aspin.

Here’s where you come in.

Help us support independent local journalism by investing in the Knox Pages and Ashland Source Report for America project. Your contribution will generate impact, give your community a  voice, and drive greater civic participation.

Support Our Journalism

From Ohio’s two senators to your friends and neighbors, our opinion section gives a platform to many perspectives. Become a Source member to help raise the level of conversation in our community.

