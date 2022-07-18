WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, issued the following statement Monday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released operational statistics showing that with three months left in the fiscal year, 2022 has already broken the record for the highest number of border encounters which makes it clear that this administration’s border crisis will soon be a catastrophe:
“The June CBP operational statistics show that with three months left in fiscal year 2022, this administration’s border crisis has already broken the record for the highest number of border encounters in one year. The June CBP numbers show more than 207,000 total encounters at the border, the fourth straight month of more than 200,000 encounters.
"In comparison, in June 2020, there were only 33,000 encounters. It’s clear that this administration’s failed policies are encouraging unlawful migration. The June CBP numbers also included more than 51,000 migrant family members; more than 140,000 single adult migrants; and more than 15,200 unaccompanied children.
“The surge in illicit narcotics coming over our border also continues to endanger families in Ohio and throughout the country with cocaine seizures increasing 62 percent. This is only the cocaine that is being seized as the vast majority is getting through undetected according to the DEA.
"The lack of responsible border policies by this administration is allowing Mexican transnational criminal organizations to push these deadly substances into communities in Ohio and throughout the country. This administration must take action to end their border crisis to ensure the safety and security of all Americans.”
