COLUMBUS - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued the following statement about the 2024 presidential election:
"Like most Ohioans, I’m deeply concerned about the direction of our country. As a father and a fighter, I’m not willing to sit quietly while the woke left tries to cancel the American dream.
I respect every Republican leader who steps up to run for president, but I believe there’s only one candidate at this moment in history who truly gets what’s at stake. There's only one who strikes so much fear in the opposition that they target him every day with the full force of the government and their allies in the media. And there’s only one who’s proven he won’t back down from a fight, even at his own peril.
President Trump has been one of the most relentless and resilient warriors in American politics. His enemies, foreign and domestic, will stop at nothing in their attempt to keep him from winning this race. I learned in the Army that when you’re headed into battle, you want to be led by someone who’s both fearless and feared. We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of our nation, and President Trump is that leader.
We don’t agree on every point of style or substance, but we share a common vision of America’s potential. I’m proud to be the only Secretary of State in the nation endorsed by President Trump last year. I’m giving my full endorsement and support to his campaign for President of the United States, and I look forward to working with him as a United States Senator to make America great again."