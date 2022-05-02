Newsroom Partners & members set new standard for investment in local journalism

"How are you funded?” “How do you make money?” This is a common question that we get all the time.
In a nutshell, our newsroom is principally funded by a combination of individual memberships, corporate sponsorship through our Newsroom Partner program, and competitive grants and philanthropy.
The goal remains a newsroom that is independent and healthy as a result of robust community support.
The investment of Newsroom Partners and Source Members makes a daily impact on the Source newsroom’s ability to produce impactful journalism that remains free and open to everyone in the region.
This year, the generosity of our members and 37 organizations and individuals that invested in the Source newsroom set a new standard. The 2022 winter cohort of Newsroom Partners invested nearly $170,000 in the independent local journalism of our reporters.
Notably, Chuck Hahn of the Cleveland Financial Group, contributed $50,000 to create the Richland Source Community Development section. He joined Mechanics Bank, DRM Productions, Spherion and W.O.B. Accountants and Advisors in making significant investments in the health of our region’s news ecosystem.
Ultimately, the investment of Newsroom Partners helps change the narrative about north central Ohio.
“You’re telling good stories about our community when there are good stories to tell, and when there is something challenging, you’re presenting it in a framework that gives people information and they can make a decision about it on their own,” said Gorman-Rupp President and CEO Scott King.
Gorman-Rupp is a 2022 Newsroom Partner.
At the end of 2021, 141 individuals became Source Members. Knox Pages reporter Grant Pepper made a bet with readers and ended up eating raccoon when they responded to his challenge.
As of April 2022, 1,155 members invest in our local news which generates $102,769 in annual revenue that enables journalists to do impactful reporting.
“I appreciate the ease to access and effort that your reporters and staff deliver every day,” said Source Member Deb McKee of Lexington. “I like the many positive articles that reflect what is happening in our community and keep me updated on current events.”
This support is so important because the local news industry continues to be in crisis. Local newsrooms are closing, selling or merging and access to local news is shrinking. However, during the pandemic, 70 local newsrooms were launched. The local news industry is both failing and transforming.
Source Media Properties is in the transformative category and it's moving closer to achieving the north star goal of being 100% funded by Newsroom Partners and members. Contribute toward the goal by becoming a member today.
End note: You can find more details about our funding, our leadership, our staff and a bunch of other important things on our About page.