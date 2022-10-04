Hello Mansfield and online readers around the world!
My name is Effie James Jr.
I am pleased to announce I will be writing a regular column here on Richlandsource.com. I am extremely excited about the opportunity to share my thoughts and perspectives on a wide range of topics.
I intend to bring, what I hope to be, interesting and provocative takes that are relevant to the culture of north central Ohio and beyond.
In my lifetime, I have seen this community experience transition from one of the major manufacturing powers in the Midwest, to what has become a more service-oriented economy.
Here in north central Ohio, we are also not immune to the many social and political issues that have consumed this country, including racism, sexism and inequality.
From our long-standing and established corporations, all the way to the newest and innovative small business minds, Mansfield has plenty of stories to tell and people to spotlight.
I plan to write columns that can inspire, motivate and even sometimes challenge readers to look at some topics through a different lens. I’m looking for stories that can spark conversations and potentially strengthen our community while increasing our understanding of one another.
Those sound like lofty goals for just a regular column you say?
Well, you may be right, but I certainly look forward to stepping into something new and exploring some topics that are well known, and others that may otherwise go unnoticed.
Either way I plan to give you my thoughts and look forward to your feedback.
I also invite readers to contact me with ideas for stories that interest you (email me at ejames44907@gmail.com).
My intent is not to be controversial, but I will not shy away from some touchy subject matter -- especially when it's in the interest of our community and the voices within it.
A little bit about me
I was everything but born in Mansfield. I have lived in this community my entire life after being born in 1976 on Camp Lejeune, a Marine base in North Carolina (yes, that one with the bad water).
I’m a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School with a Master’s in Education from Tiffin University. I am now a Program Manager for one of the largest college access agencies in the country; College Now of Greater Cleveland. I serve as Director of the GEAR UP program housed at Mansfield Sr. High School where we support 7th to 12th grade students in all aspects of preparation for post-secondary education.
My wife Teresa is also a Mansfield Senior alum and lifelong Mansfield resident. Collectively we have six children and a total of nine wonderful grandchildren.
Many people may know me from my days of coaching high school sports here in Mansfield, and while those were great and memorable times, it has been some of my other experiences that inspire me the most.
As a small business owner, I have had the extreme privilege to be a consultant to schools and businesses throughout Ohio in the areas of Cultural Awareness, Diversity/ Inclusion and Reaching the Unreachable Student.
I have also been blessed to be able to write two stage plays that have been performed on the local stage here in Mansfield. My most recent play, “The Family Matters” was also performed at the Lincoln Theatre in Columbus just a few weeks ago.
At the moment, in my “spare time” I am completing my first book which is currently untitled but speaks to the improvement of Cultural Awareness in all levels of Education.
I'm also putting the finishing touches on my first screenplay, which is a story about society’s views on addiction treatment and the lingering effects of the “Just say No” 1980’s as compared to the “Sickness vs Criminal” arguments prevalent today.
In fact, this comparison will be a topic of one of my first columns. I hope it will interest or at the very least intrigue you.
Fun fact
While I truly appreciate this opportunity from Richland Source, I am reminded of when I originally went to college out of high school, Bowling Green State University.
I enjoyed writing for my high school newspaper and decided that I wanted to make writing my career. It was the fall of 1994 and I majored in journalism.
My very first class was Telecommunications 101 in a lecture hall with 200 students. I'll never forget the first day of classes. I was so excited to be on campus as a first-generation college student and in my mind, I was destined to become an esteemed journalist.
As class began, I found my seat within the sea of other budding, freshmen literary artists.
I recall the first words the professor said to the class: “Those of you who are here because you enjoyed writing for your high school newspaper or yearbook and you have decided that you like to write and want to make a career out of it, I have one thing to say; Unless you land a job at the New York Times, L.A. Times, or Washington Post there’s no money in this gig.”
The next day I went to my advisor and changed my major.
Have a great and wonderful day, stay blessed not stressed.
Effie James is a columnist for Richland Source. He can be reached via email at ejames44907@gmail.com.