Marilyn John

State Rep. Marilyn John is a Republican from Shelby.

According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, there were 112 fatalities associated with 72 domestic violence cases in Ohio from July 1, 2021, to June 30.

In recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I wanted to highlight that throughout this General Assembly, my colleagues and I have taken decisive action to focus on the issue of domestic violence in hopes of ending the turmoil that unfortunately many families face here in our state.

