Regarding the recent 7/7 article, ''Abortion fight comes to Ohio: Voters will decide Aug. 8 if amending constitution should be tougher,'' I would strongly advocate for a NO vote on the amendment. As someone who's resided in Ohio for over 40+ years, and wants to protect the right to abortion since I had one in 1994, this ballot process must remain unchanged with the 50% + 1 requirement as it has for over 100 years.

By keeping the constitutional amendment requirement to only 44 of Ohio's 88 counties, and allowing an extra ten days to collect more ballot signatures if needed, it makes it more manageable for citizen-led petitions and is fair and equitable to all.

