To the Editor:Four former Ohio governors are urging Buckeye State residents to vote NO on Issue 1. They are Democrats Dick Celeste and Ted Strickland and Republicans Bob Taft and John Kasich.We trusted them to be our state's chief executive for a total of 28 years. We can now trust their judgment and advice on this important ballot issue.And in addition, five former Ohio attorneys general oppose Issue 1 as well.At the August 8 special election, vote NO on Issue 1. It's bad for you and it's bad for Ohio.Cindy GordonShelby, Ohio