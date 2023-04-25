I have had the pleasure of knowing Stephanie Zader for several years.
Stephanie is honest, hard-working and focused. As the Council Person at Large, she has made many connections and friends in all the city departments.
Stephanie is completely prepared to step into the office of Mayor and start working on day one, getting our city back on track. She has spent time in every department including ride-alongs with police and plow drivers and has spent time with the fire departments and city workforce.
Stephanie Zader is a leader and has had experience in business and invested in real-estate properties in Mansfield. Stephanie will lead us in the right direction by increasing our tax base, improving housing to get a work force, and help entice business to locate here along with keeping existing business.
What else can I say about Stephanie? She is excited about what Mansfield can become. Sit and talk with her for 5 minutes and you will know how much she loves our city. She is and always will be the Biggest Cheerleader for our city. Stephanie is a no-nonsense person who will be a mayor of and for the people. She listens to citizens’ concerns and works to fix problems and not make excuses.
Stephanie will do what is best for Mansfield and not be swayed by political pressure.
Stephanie knows a better path and will lead us to a better Mansfield!