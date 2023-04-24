Madison Local Schools will have a levy for additional operating funds on the Tuesday, May 2 ballot. Our schools are the heart of our community, connecting Madison families and neighborhoods throughout the district.
The district has continued to be prudent with its spending over the years, having not been on the ballot to request additional operating funds since 1997.
The district has operated on the same local tax dollars for the last 26 years, and in order to do so many cost-cutting measures have been implemented. Since the 2000-2001 school year the district has reduced its staff by 20%. One in five positions that were in place in 2000 no longer exist today, however schools are continually asked to do more and more each year with less personnel to do so.
The Madison Local School District is now at the point financially where being prudent with our current funding no longer allows the district to maintain our current school programming and level of operations. Without the additional operating funds generated by the passage of the levy, the district will have to make plans to cut between $2.5-3 million from its general operating budget by next year at this time.
These cuts will hurt our children, deny our students opportunities to which all students should have access, and cost some of our employees their jobs.
As a Madison resident, I understand and appreciate the sacrifice of a tax increase. Additionally, as a Madison graduate, the spouse and parent of Madison graduates, a former Madison teacher, coach, and high school principal, I have seen first-hand the value of a Madison education and what the district does to support our students and their families.
I have also seen first-hand many great accomplishments of our students, teachers, coaches, and administrators. I have also seen how the Madison community rallies around its own in times of celebration and in times of difficulty.
Thank you to each of you that has been a part of and supported Madison Schools over the years. Madison community, now is a time of need. Our schools need you. Our students need you. Our staff needs you. Our community and our property values are only as strong as our schools. Help us continue the proud tradition of Ram Pride and a well-rounded quality education for all Madison students. Show up and vote FOR the Madison School Levy on May 2.