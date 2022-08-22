All of us are pleased to see the price of gasoline falling. Yet, hardworking Ohio families still struggle to meet monthly expenses. Big corporations are posting eye-popping profits, yet prices go up, not down.
Whether urban or rural, old or young, black or white, we deserve an economy that works for everyone, not one that only works for a few.
For example, the two largest oil companies are making billions in profits and could lower prices.
But profits are used to buy back their own stock to benefit shareholders and executives, not consumers. The story is similar for Proctor and Gamble, a major Ohio corporation: record profits followed by higher prices.
Big corporations can price-gouge because consumers have so little choice; there is so little choice because there is so little competition. As big corporations balloon in size, everyone but shareholders and executives suffer from these higher prices and record profits.
We can stand together to stop the price-gouging antics of large corporations by making our voices heard in November. Vote for Democrats like Tim Ryan who are committed to helping hardworking people like you and me.
Democratic legislators like Tim promise “to lower costs” and incentivize big corporations to work to benefit all. Tim also promises that “Ohio families can keep more of their money in their pockets.” Imagine if you and your neighbors could all meet monthly expenses and even have enough left for a small family outing.