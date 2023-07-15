The recent article, “Where can I recycle my plastic film?” is a great educational tool for consumers across Richland County who want to recycle properly. Shoppers depend on plastic film products such as carryout bags every day, and it’s vital to ensure they know how to dispose of them in a sustainable manner.
As highlighted in the article, plastic film shopping bags continue to be easily recycled through the industry-pioneered store takeback program. Usually located at the front of the store, these bins found at retailers like Meijer, Kroger, and Kohl’s can help ensure a circular end life for bags and other stretchy plastic film products.
Educational efforts highlighted by the article are part of the reason that recycling rates plastic bags and similar films continue to trend upwards. In 2021, over 1.1 billion pounds of plastic film were collected for recycling. Of that total, over 264 million pounds of plastic retail bags and film were collected through the store takeback program, an 8% increase from the year prior.
Every day 30,000 Americans head to more than 340 locations, including a film manufacturing plant in Lexington, to manufacture U.S.-made products families in Richland County rely on. Thanks to this program, these products can be more easily recycled into products like composite lumber and decking, playground equipment, railroad ties, and more!
Recycling bags supports American jobs too, as 88.8% of plastic retail bags and film collected is processed in North America. In turn, manufacturers in our membership have a steady stream of recycled content they use to reduce consumption of new plastic and advance our sustainability goals.
So next time you bring your bag home from the store or unpackage other stretchy plastic films, remember that recycling is as easy as returning these products to the store.