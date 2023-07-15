Letter to the Editor Graphic

The recent article, “Where can I recycle my plastic film?” is a great educational tool for consumers across Richland County who want to recycle properly. Shoppers depend on plastic film products such as carryout bags every day, and it’s vital to ensure they know how to dispose of them in a sustainable manner.

As highlighted in the article, plastic film shopping bags continue to be easily recycled through the industry-pioneered store takeback program. Usually located at the front of the store, these bins found at retailers like Meijer, Kroger, and Kohl’s can help ensure a circular end life for bags and other stretchy plastic film products.

