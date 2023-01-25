Letter to the Editor Graphic

 MARION — Is it illegal? WMRN-AM plans to use a groundhog supplied by Kokas Exotics — whose owner, Craig Kokas, is only licensed to breed and sell animals, not to exhibit them, and received 70 federal citations for animal welfare violations in 2022 alone — at its Groundhog Day event.

So PETA sent a letter this morning to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) urging the agency to investigate Kokas’ apparent plan to break the law. 

PETA billboard for groundhog day

This billboard ad was purchased by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to raise awareness of the group's concerns about Groundhog Day.

