Letter to the Editor Graphic

Mansfield has been steadily climbing upward with significant revitalization, which has impacted neighborhoods & economic development. When I think about these exciting changes & who has led those changes, one person instantly comes to mind; Jodie Perry.

When Jodie became the Richland Area Chamber’s new CEO, she thrusted herself on the frontlines to help resuscitate districts that have been an eyesore for decades and to rescue ailing businesses.