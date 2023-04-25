Mansfield has been steadily climbing upward with significant revitalization, which has impacted neighborhoods & economic development. When I think about these exciting changes & who has led those changes, one person instantly comes to mind; Jodie Perry.
When Jodie became the Richland Area Chamber’s new CEO, she thrusted herself on the frontlines to help resuscitate districts that have been an eyesore for decades and to rescue ailing businesses.
Jodie has been instrumental in the development and implementation of the Mansfield Rising Plan, securing funding for the Main Street Project and COVID small business grants, creating programs for young entrepreneurs, helping lead the Homeless Response Team, creating jobs, and more.
The Mayor of Mansfield needs to ensure that the city is safe, crime is decreased, free of blight, has recreation opportunities for youth, available housing, and strong infrastructure.
Also, the mayor needs to be an influential leader who will offer supports to city employees so that they can be successful and happy with their job. Of all of the candidates who are campaigning to be the next Mayor of Mansfield, only Jodie Perry is capable of accomplishing this.
This election is pivotal.
It is time that we catch up with cities our size, and to end the negative narrative that Mansfield is without any hope. We are more than that, & with Jodie’s leadership, we will thrive immensely. Endorsements from countless elected officials, residents & business owners aren’t just “endorsements.”
They reflect testament of seeing and knowing that Jodie Perry executes, delivers, cares, and has the skills and background to lead Mansfield into a brighter future. Join me and vote for Jodie Perry for Mayor of Mansfield on May 2nd, and lets embark on a new path of change and community pride.