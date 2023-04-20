Being the elected Law Director for Mansfield is not for the inexperienced or faint-hearted.
The Law Director prosecutes violent offenders, protects the City's multi-million-dollar coffers, provides legal advice to all elected City Officials, prosecutes the City's interest in police, fire, and, employee arbitrations, and listens to the public in their moments of crisis.
The Law Director also defends the City against all lawsuits and drafts all legislation for City Council. As your present Law Director for the past 12 years, I can assure you that the responsibilities of the Law Director are complex and demanding.
It is for these reasons that I want the voters in Mansfield to know that I am wholeheartedly supporting my Deputy Law Director Chris Brown to be elected as the new Law Director in the May 2 Democratic primary.
For the past 12 years, I have observed Chris Brown's outstanding skills, work ethic, integrity, and tenacity on behalf of the City. He is one of the finest municipal lawyers that I have had the privilege of knowing in the 50 years I have practiced law.
I am not alone in that opinion: Chris is a respected authority on matters of municipal law across the state, and he is a frequently featured speaker at conferences for the Law Directors of Ohio.
I can say first-hand that Chris is a proven, rare talent, a native son of Mansfield, and the best hire that I have ever made.
Please consider voting for the experienced and eminently qualified Chris Brown. Mansfield deserves the very best and nothing less.