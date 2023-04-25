Letter to the Editor: Choose Harper for Mansfield Law Director Apr 25, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rollie Harper has a unique background as an attorney at law that has provided him with a wealth of experience making him the most qualified candidate to serve as Mansfield City Law Director.His career has spanned both civil and criminal law and has included serving as a magistrate adjudicating cases in Richland County Juvenile Court.His career as an attorney is three times longer than his opponent and has been more varied in aspects of the law than the other candidate.Rollie Harper has a well-rounded perspective that is the result of his extensive legal background, and that is why we need him in the office of Law Director.Ed OlsonMansfield, Ohio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Mansfield police investigate shooting death Decorative sign above U.S. 30 welcomes motorists to "MANSFLD" due to guide sign Shelby couple organizes Richland County adult prom with Vegas theme Shelby family transformed by community's incredible support Tick, tick, tick: Mansfield officials losing patience on ordered demo of West Park Shopping Center Shelby hires Michael Browning as next superintendent Gorman-Rupp honors Rick Taylor for 20 years on board of directors Richland Source celebrates support for full-time Shelby reporter Missing child found after U.S. Marshal's task force arrests sex offender in Mansfield Ohio Civil War and World War I & II show set for May 6-7 at Richland County Fairgrounds Event Announcements Apr 26 Storybook Trail Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26 Bert Davis Outreach Dedication & Ribbon Cutting Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Free Apr 27 Storybook Trail Thu, Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27 Meet the Artist Night (Art Show) Thu, Apr 27, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event