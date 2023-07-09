Letter to the Editor Graphic

Regarding the recent 7/7 article, ''Abortion fight comes to Ohio: Voters will decide Aug. 8 if amending constitution should be tougher,'' I would strongly advocate for a NO vote on the amendment.

As someone who's resided in Ohio for over 40+ years, and wants to protect the right to abortion since I had one in 1994, this ballot process must remain unchanged with the 50% + 1 requirement as it has for over 100 years.

Tags