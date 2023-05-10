A petition initiative is currently circulating in Ohio that would enshrine abortion into the Ohio Constitution by amending it.
The title of the proposed constitutional amendment is “The Right to Reproductive Freedom and Protections for Health and Safety.” It may be on the November ballot this year if supporters collect the required number of signatures (415,000).
Ohio would then become like Michigan, which expanded abortion greatly when its voters approved amending Michigan’s constitution in Michigan’s November 2022 election.
Protect Women Ohio (PWO) is a coalition of almost 50 concerned liberty, family, medical, parental, and right to life individuals and groups committed to fighting back against the abortion industry’s dangerous proposed abortion amendment.
A free Truth and Light Town Hall, sponsored by the Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio (RTLACO), one of PWO’s members, will be held on Thursday, May 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North (State Route 598). Doors open at 6 p.m.
This event is open to all interested Crawford County, Richland County, and other North Central Ohio voters. The event is hosted by the From Citizen to Patriot, Crawford County Right to Life, and Protect Life in Ohio.