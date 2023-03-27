Letter to the Editor Graphic

In 2022, the Ohio House passed Bill 439 to dramatically expand state powers of involuntary psychiatric commitment and forced treatment in Ohio. Amid concerns about the bill’s undermining of civil rights, the Senate referred it to committee. The bill will almost certainly re-emerge, though — the proposed legislation mirrors similar laws that, in recent years, have been pushed through in many states.

The bill is dangerous. Currently in Ohio, a person can be involuntarily committed if they pose a risk of causing physical harm to themselves or others or of being unable to meet their own basic physical needs. These notions can already be interpreted fairly broadly by psychiatrists and probate judges — but Bill 439 goes much further. It declares that you can be committed if you could potentially experience “mental deterioration” which might, in future, lead to you harming yourself in some way. It’s a purely speculative, Kafka-esque kind of circular logic: You can be legally committed now if you could potentially become legally committable in future. How can anyone prove they’ll never in future mentally deteriorate? Essentially, the law gives much more discretionary powers to psychiatrists.

