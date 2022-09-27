Letter to the Editor Graphic

Let me tell you why I'm excited to vote for Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner for Domestic Relations Judge for Richland County.

Kirsten has served the Domestic Relations Court for 11 years, acting as Chief Magistrate for the last three years. She thoroughly understands the court's daily operations and the improvements that would increase efficiency and better support individuals and families. With Kirsten's leadership, the court has seen an increase in child support collection from $356,000 (2017) to $442,000 (2018) to $564,000 (2019), which directly benefits the children of Richland County.

