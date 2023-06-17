Also Jim Jordan

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is shown here meeting with Richland Source editors on Oct. 27, 2022. Jordan represents Richland and Ashland Counties.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a letter to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Daniel Werfel revealing new information that an IRS agent visited an Ohio taxpayer on April 25, 2023, using a fake alias and deceptive tactics to secure entry into the taxpayer's home.

The letter raises serious concerns of the IRS abusing the civil liberties of American taxpayers and requests documents and communications related to the deceptive field visit.

