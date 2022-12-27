Diversity logo
MANSFIELD -- Being a Black man raised in a predominately white city has given me unique insight on the concept of diversity.

As with many trends, the focus on racial diversity and its importance in our community seems to be a part of an ebb and flow that reaches a plateau in February (Black History Month) and again around the time of “Juneteenth,” which is June 19. 

Effie James Jr.

